Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea

Two of Liverpool's likely rivals at the top of the table are in action on Sunday as Chelsea host Tottenham. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest also host West Ham United and we will bring you live updates as all the Premier League action unfolds.

Premier League Fixtures

Sunday, 14th August 2022

2:00pm Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Results

Saturday, 13th August 2022

12:30pm Aston Villa 2-1 Everton

3:00pm Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City

3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United

3:00pm Manchester City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth

3:00pm Southampton 2-2 Leeds United

3:00pm Wolves 0-0 Fulham

5:30pm Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Premier League Table

