Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea
Two of Liverpool's likely rivals at the top of the table are in action on Sunday as Chelsea host Tottenham. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest also host West Ham United and we will bring you live updates as all the Premier League action unfolds.
Premier League Fixtures
Sunday, 14th August 2022
2:00pm Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League Results
Saturday, 13th August 2022
12:30pm Aston Villa 2-1 Everton
3:00pm Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City
3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United
3:00pm Manchester City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth
3:00pm Southampton 2-2 Leeds United
3:00pm Wolves 0-0 Fulham
5:30pm Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Premier League Table
