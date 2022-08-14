Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea | Team News, Goals & Updates
1.07pm Premier League Table
Here is a reminder of the Premier League table as things stand:
1pm Nottingham Forest v West Ham Team News
The team news has been released for Nottingham Forest's first Premier League game at the City Ground since 1993. Former Liverpool players Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi make the starting XI for Steve Cooper's team.
Nottingham Forest Lineup
West Ham United Lineup
Two of Liverpool's likely rivals at the top of the table are in action on Sunday as Chelsea host Tottenham. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest also host West Ham United and we will bring you live updates as all the Premier League action unfolds.
Premier League Fixtures
Sunday, 14th August 2022
2:00pm Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League Results
Saturday, 13th August 2022
12:30pm Aston Villa 2-1 Everton
3:00pm Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City
Read More
3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United
3:00pm Manchester City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth
3:00pm Southampton 2-2 Leeds United
3:00pm Wolves 0-0 Fulham
5:30pm Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
