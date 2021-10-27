Preston's Right-Wing Back and Liverpool Loanee: Sepp Van Den Berg

With Liverpool giving Preston permission to play the under-21 Dutch international he will likely be starting against the young reds on Wednesday.

So far this season for Preston things have not gone swimmingly in the Championship.

Their most recent game emphasised that as they lost to fierce rivals Blackpool 2-0 for their sixth defeat of the season.

Liverpool will have been monitoring the sides progress closely as one of their big investments is on loan at the club.

Sepp Van Den Berg

Van Den Berg battling for the ball Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He has played 17 times this season for Preston and scored twice.

Unfortunately though for Liverpool only two of those appearances have been at centre-back which is what is natural position was when the club agreed a fee with Dutch side PEC Zwolle

The fee in question could rise to £4.4M which shows how much Liverpool rated the at the time 17-year-old.

Hence why so far this season it has been a slight disappointment to see Van Den Berg start the majority of his games at right-back or even wing-back.

He has not been able to develop in his natural position which is something no club ever wants from a loan deal especially when it is obvious that Van Den Berg has all the attributes to blossom into an impressive centre half

It also does not help that at times at wing-back he has looked uncomfortable.

Going forward he has not registered any assists so far this campaign and he is only registering 1.11 crosses per 90 minutes.

In the wing-back position that could certainly be improved especially when you see how much space he is offered due to the system Preston manager Frankie McAvoy deploys with the 3-5-2 formation

High Praise From Preston North End Manager

McAvoy, speaking to LFCTV, has been full of praise for him though.

"He's a fantastic kid who wants to learn and when you're a coach there's nothing better and his feet are firmly on the ground.

"He's got a chance to play football for a fantastic club here at Preston, and for me he's done well.

"We've used him as a wing-back, there's games where he's played at centre back, so it's learning those different traits being more comfortable on the ball breaking forward, finding different areas to make himself available to receive the ball, defending in one v one situations and he's excellent in one v one situations."

"He's got great recovery pace as well and for me he's developing very well."

Having seen him in the flesh several times this season at Deepdale it is clear to see those attributes whilst he is bombing down the right hand side.

Putting all those attributes together in the centre-back position could be a masterstroke and is definitely why Liverpool scouted him two years ago.

His only appearances at centre-back this season have came in the League Cup so hopefully Liverpool fans and staff will get to see the Dutchman in his natural position up against Divock Origi.

If Preston can turn a corner in their league form Van Den Berg is likely to be a reason why due to him being one of the first names on the team sheet.

In the wing-back position he will develop creativity skills which may help him in the future at centre-back.

It was no doubt a big investment at the time so if all goes well at the end of the season Van Den Berg will have come on leaps and bounds as a player.