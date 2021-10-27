Preston North End Vs Liverpool FC: Carabao Cup Match Preview

Preston North End play host to Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Here is what you should know about the match.

Off the back of a memorable 5-0 triumph at Old Trafford, Liverpool turn their attention to Carabao Cup duty where they prepare to face Championship outfit Preston North End at Deepdale.

It's a competition in which Jurgen Klopp has notoriously taken fairly lightly, with the tournament understandably not a key priority for the German.

This is widely expected to continue in the way of heavy squad rotation, though it should still be sufficient to progress through this one and reach the Quarter Final stage.

It remains one of two trophies left for Klopp to complete the set as Reds' boss, which he will undoubtedly be eager to achieve before the end of his Anfield tenure.

Preston North End

In terms of the hosts Preston, they have endured a difficult start to their Championship campaign- currently sitting in a lowly 19th position. Manager Frankie McAvoy has come under scrutiny of late with the Preston faithful, which the Reds will look to capitalise on.

In relation to team news, a familiar face for the hosts will be Sepp Van Den Berg, who is currently enjoying a highly successful loan spell with the second tier outfit.

While playing in a relatively unfamiliar full back role, the young Dutchman has flourished to date and will be one to keep a close eye on, as he tests himself against a higher calibre of players.

Liverpool remain light in the engine room, with Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones the only currently available senior midfielders. This could point to starts for youngsters Tyler Morton and James Balagizi, who both sat out Monday's Under 23 encounter versus Blackburn.

Caoimhin Kelleher also misses out through illness, meaning a rare apperance for veteran keeper Adrian appears likely.

While wholesale changes are expected, the calibre of Wednesday's opposition should limit the consequences of doing so. The Reds should have more than sufficient quality to overcome this one, and set up a quarter final date with a Wembley trip firmly in their sights.