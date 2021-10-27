Confirmed Lineup: Preston North End v Liverpool | Carabao Cup | Harvey Blair Debut and Tyler Roberts Debut

Liverpool have confirmed their starting lineup against Preston North End this afternoon and they have tow given full debuts!

The Reds face Preston North End at Deepdale tonight and Jurgen Klopp has given a surprising debut to 18-year-old Harvey Blair.

Blair is a left winger and he will be up front with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

A first team debut has also been handed to Tyler Morton, who impressed with his cameo against Norwich in the last round.

Klopp has went for a strong back line with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip partnering up at centre-back.

Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas will be deuptising Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain round off the team and should put in a good shift against the Championship side!

Liverpool Starting Lineup

Adrian;

Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas;

Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;

Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Blair.

Liverpool Substitutions

Liam Hughes, Marcelo Pitaluga, Ibrahima Konate, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Nathaniel Phillips, Owen Beck, Conor Bradley.

Preston North End Starting Lineup

Declan Rudd,

Sepp van den Berg, Greg Cunningham, Liam Lindsay;

Alistair McCann, Joe Rafferty, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson, Sean Maguire,

Tom Barkhuizen, Brad Potts.

Preston North End Substitutions

Daniel Iversen, Patrick Bauer, Paul Huntington, Jordan Storey, Joshua Earl, Ben Whiteman, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis Jakobsen.

