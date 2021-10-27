Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings | Carabao Cup

A Wednesday night away at Preston, find out how Liverpool players performed.

Liverpool's second Carabao Cup fixture is here, and to absolutely nobody's surprise, about 90% of the first team were given the day off. 11 changes were seen in the team starting today.

Joel Matip returned to the starting lineup after a well deserved rest at the weekend, with Kostas Tsimikas starting again for the first time since Liverpool visited Norwich City for the first fixture in the cup.

Joe Gomez and Neco Williams deputized for Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Youngster Tyler Morton was handed his first competitive Liverpool start with another youth player, Harvey Blair, getting his senior Liverpool debut.

Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino were handed their first starts since Norwich in the cup as well.

With Alisson not playing Cup games, and Kelleher ill, Adrián San Miguel started only for the second time this year.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

The first half was quite dreadful, with a good argument for Sepp van den Berg, who is on loan to Preston from Liverpool, being Liverpool's best player in the half.

However, a very good series of saves from Adrián in the first 45 kept the scoreline at bay, with Williams and Morton as honorable mentions for good performances in the Liverpool side.

Second half was not that different, with the same loose passes, heavy touches, and inability to play football in the final third.

Finally, after some excellent work from Morton and Williams, Minamino was able to open the scoring, his third Carabao Cup goal in two appearances.

A second goal from Divock Origi, a delightful backheel, followed and booked Liverpool's place in the quarter finals.

This was Liverpool's first away match this season when they did not score at least three goals.

Here are the player ratings!

ADRIÁN SAN MIGUEL 8

His saves in the first half were extremely valuable, and rounded off an overall very solid performance. He did well to keep his second cleansheet of the year in his second appearance.

NECO WILLIAMS 8

Assisted the first goal, and played a huge part in the second. Was one of the only players who looked like they gave a damn tonight.

JOEL MATIP 6.5

Quite poor, especially by his standards. This game was most probably just a brief run out for the 30 year old though, as he was taken off at halftime.

JOE GOMEZ 7.5

He was just about as bad as Matip in the first half, but he massively improved in the second half. Good 90 minutes in the bag for him.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 7

A very off day for him, like quite some others on the field. However, his cross before the second goal did lead up to Liverpool doubling their lead.

TYLER MORTON 8.5

A very impressive showing from the 18-year-old, it was his brilliant cross to Williams that gave the Welshman an opportunity to assist Minamino.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 7.5

His footwork was very good today, but his end product was equally bad.

CURTIS JONES 7.5

Very on and off. Made some splendid runs but they led up to nothing. Also took quite a few heavy touches today, but was great when he was "on".

HARVEY BLAIR 6.5

Just not the debut the youngster might have hoped for. He showed rare glimpses but did nothing memorable.

TAKUMI MINAMINO 7

He perhaps is getting a 7 only for his goal, as for the rest of the game, he was quite sub par.

DIVOCK ORIGI 7.5

His goal was scrumptious, a backheel from the stuff of dreams. He played alright tonight, other than that.

SUBSTITUTES

NATHANIEL PHILLIPS 7.5

Very calm and steady game.

CONOR BRADLEY 7

Looked promising, as he always does, and even went on a very encouraging run, but, unfortunately, has nothing to show for it.

OWEN BECK N/A

ELIJAH DIXON-BONNER N/A

