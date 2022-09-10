Skip to main content

PSG v Brest | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool transfer target Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1 action alongside teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar.
PSG host Brest on Saturday in Ligue 1 and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.

Reported Liverpool transfer target Kylian Mbappe will be in action as PSG look to leapfrog Lens at the top of the table.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00am ET

Pacific time:  8:00am PT

Central time: 10:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV but can be streamed via Bet365.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, and beIN Sports Connect Canada.

Viewers in India can watch the match via Voot Select.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 2.

