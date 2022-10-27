PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Europa League
Arsenal travel to Eindhoven on Thursday to face PSV knowing that a point will be enough to secure top spot in Europa League Group A.
The Gunners have already guaranteed themselves qualification but will only go through to the last 16 if they win the group.
Should they finish 2nd in the group, they will have to face a play-off tie to qualify for the Round of 16 against a team that drops into the competition from the Champions League.
Liverpool have been consistently linked with both Cody Gakpo and Bukayo Saka over recent months and both could be in action for their respective teams.
Cody Gakpo
Bukayo Saka
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 5:45pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 12:45pm ET
Pacific time: 9:45am PT
Central time: 11:45am CT
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:45am AEST (Friday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Report: Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance Revealed Amid Liverpool & Real Madrid Interest
- Heung-Min Son Looking To Leave Tottenham With Liverpool, Real Madrid And PSG Among Clubs Alerted
- Report: Liverpool Midfielder's Contract Situation Monitored By Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham
- Liverpool Prepare January Transfer Move For Two Borussia Dortmund Stars
- WSL Player Ratings: Liverpool Suffer Third Consecutive Defeat To Clinical Arsenal
- Watch Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool Match Highlights, Former Red Awoniyi Scores Winner
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |