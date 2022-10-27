PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Europa League

Arsenal travel to Eindhoven on Thursday to face PSV knowing that a point will be enough to secure top spot in Europa League Group A.

The Gunners have already guaranteed themselves qualification but will only go through to the last 16 if they win the group.

Should they finish 2nd in the group, they will have to face a play-off tie to qualify for the Round of 16 against a team that drops into the competition from the Champions League.

Liverpool have been consistently linked with both Cody Gakpo and Bukayo Saka over recent months and both could be in action for their respective teams.

Cody Gakpo IMAGO / Fotostand Bukayo Saka IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:45pm ET

Pacific time: 9:45am PT

Central time: 11:45am CT

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:45am AEST (Friday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

