Skip to main content
Rangers v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News, UEFA Champions League

IMAGO / PA Images

Rangers v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News, UEFA Champions League

We will bring you the confirmed teams when they are announced ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Rangers at Ibrox.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rangers host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and we will bring you the confirmed lineups when they are announced around 7pm.

Details of our predicted Liverpool XI can be found HERE.

Details of how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez was foiled by the brilliance of Allan McGregor in the game at Anfield last week.

Liverpool Team News

The defeat at Arsenal on Sunday came at a cost injury wise with three more players picking up issues.

Luis Diaz (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) are all ruled out with injuries picked up at the Emirates Stadium with the Colombian unlikely to return until after the World Cup.

They join Naby Keita on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There has been some positive news for Klopp on the injury front however with Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all back in team training.

Jones will continue his rehabilitation from a tibia issue and therefore will not be part of the travelling squad and Oxlade-Chamberlain is also ineligible after being left out of the Champions League squad for the group stages.

Rangers Team News

The SPL tem are likely to go into the clash with the Reds with a similar squad to a week ago although there is a fitness doubt over Glen Kamara who van Bronckhorst confirmed has a knock.

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander all remain out.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Potentially In Doubt To Feature In Liverpool Showdown

By Alex Caddick
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Promises Liverpool Will Fight To Save Their Season

By Justin Foster
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
News

Liverpool Midfielder Returns To Training But Ineligible For Rangers Champions League Clash

By Neil Andrew
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga Summary - PSG Upset, Liverpool Mohamed Salah Swap And Real Madrid Out

By Damon Carr
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
Match Coverage

Rangers v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Rangers
Match Coverage

Rangers v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
imago1015648673h
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Out The Race For Unhappy Kylian Mbappe

By Alex Caddick