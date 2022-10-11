Skip to main content
Rangers v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp is dealing with more injury issues ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Rangers on Wednesday.
Liverpool travel to Ibrox on Wednesday looking to put themselves in a commanding position in Champions League Group A.

After a disappointing start to the campaign on matchday one when they lost 4-1 in Napoli, Jurgen Klopp's team has responded well with successive home victories against Ajax and Rangers.

A victory against Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team could open up a sixth point gap over Ajax with the Eredivisie champions in action in Naples in the earlier match on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the match at Ibrox who scored the first goal in the 2-0 victory at Anfield.

Liverpool Team News

The defeat at Arsenal on Sunday came at a cost injury wise with three more players picking up issues.

Luis Diaz (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) are all ruled out with injuries picked up at the Emirates Stadium with the Colombian unlikely to return until after the World Cup.

Liverpool Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz limped off in the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal at the weekend with a knee injury.

They join Naby Keita on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury.

There has been some positive news for Klopp on the injury front however with Curtis JonesAndy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all back in team training. 

Jones will continue his rehabilitation from a tibia issue and therefore will not be part of the travelling squad and Oxlade-Chamberlain is also ineligible after being left out of the Champions League squad for the group stages.

Rangers Team News

The SPL tem are likely to go into the clash with the Reds with a similar squad to a week ago although there is a fitness doubt over Glen Kamara who van Bronckhorst confirmed has a knock.

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander all remain out.

