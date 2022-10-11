Rangers v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
Liverpool will be looking to put themselves in a commanding position in Champions League Group A when they face Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.
After a disappointing start to their campaign when they were beaten 4-1 by Napoli, Jurgen Klopp's team have responded well with successive home wins over Ajax and Giovanni van Bronkhorst's team.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT+1
Read More
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, and Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers Match Highlights, Alexander-Arnold Responds To Critics With World Class Goal
- Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg Ruled Out Until 2023 After Injury With Schalke
- 'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino
- ‘I Expect Salah Will Be Dropped Soon’ - Pundit Makes Startling Claim Amid Liverpool’s Poor Form
- Jurgen Klopp’s Job At Liverpool Not On The Line With Sacking Unlikely By FSG
- Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger On Possible Cause of Liverpool's Problems
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |