Rangers v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League

Liverpool will be looking to put themselves in a commanding position in Champions League Group A when they face Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

After a disappointing start to their campaign when they were beaten 4-1 by Napoli, Jurgen Klopp's team have responded well with successive home wins over Ajax and Giovanni van Bronkhorst's team.

Rangers keeper Allan McGregor was in brilliant form at Anfield as Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0. IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT+1

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, and Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

