Rangers v Napoli | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League
Rangers host Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool supporters will be interested onlookers to see how their team are impacted after they lost 4-1 in Naples last week on matchday one. The Reds face Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
Read More
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BTsport.com and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony LIV and JioTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
