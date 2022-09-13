Skip to main content
Rangers v Napoli | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League

We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool's Group A rivals in Champions League action.
Rangers host Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool supporters will be interested onlookers to see how their team are impacted after they lost 4-1 in Naples last week on matchday one. The Reds face Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday.

Rangers

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BTsport.com and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

Napoli

