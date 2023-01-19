RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
The Bundesliga returns to action on Friday for the first time since the 2022 World Cup when RB Leipzig host leaders Bayern Munich.
Liverpool target Joško Gvardiol could be in action for the home team but former Red Sadio Mane remains sidelined with the knee injury that ruled him out of the competition in Qatar.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:30pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 2:30pm ET
Pacific time: 11:30am PT
Central time: 1:30pm CT
India
The match starts at 1:00am IST (Saturday)
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:30am AEST (Saturday)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Mix and can be streamed on Sky Go Extra.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, and Sportsnet.ca.
In India, viewers can tune in via SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.
