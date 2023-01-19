Skip to main content
RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / Sven Simon

All the key details as Bayern Munich travel to face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Friday.
The Bundesliga returns to action on Friday for the first time since the 2022 World Cup when RB Leipzig host leaders Bayern Munich.

Liverpool target Joško Gvardiol could be in action for the home team but former Red Sadio Mane remains sidelined with the knee injury that ruled him out of the competition in Qatar.

Josko Gvardiol

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:30pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  2:30pm ET

Pacific time:   11:30am PT

Central time:  1:30pm CT

India

The match starts at 1:00am IST (Saturday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:30am AEST (Saturday)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Mix and can be streamed on Sky Go Extra.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, and Sportsnet.ca.

In India, viewers can tune in via SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

