RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
RB Leipzig host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the Bundesliga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.
Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham will be in action in what promises to be a fascinating encounter.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2.30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 9:30am ET
Pacific time: 6:30am PT
Central time: 8:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 11:30pm AEST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV but can be streamed on Bet365.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, and can be streamed on Sportsnet.ca.
Viewers in India can watch the match via Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.
