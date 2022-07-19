Skip to main content

RB Leipzig v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations when they take on RB Leipzig in a friendly on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds have returned from their tour of Asia where they lost 4-0 to Manchester United in Bangkok before a much-improved performance saw them beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Singapore thanks to goals from skipper Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

.Jurgen Klopp is likely to be missing a number of key players for the trip to Germany with Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota all nursing injuries.

The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig and Reds fans can once again tune in to see how new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho are settling in at their new club.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 6.15pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time             1:15pm ET

Pacific time:              10.15am PT

Central time:             12.15pm CT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

In Germany, the game will be available on Servus TV.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

