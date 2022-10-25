RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

Two Liverpool targets will be in action when RB Leipzig host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds continue to be linked with a move for Federico Valverde and have been previously linked with Christopher Nkunku and the two will face off on Tuesday.

A win for Los Blancos will see them confirmed as group winners whilst Leipzig will try and hold off Shakhtar Donetsk to qualify alongside them.

Liverpool target Federico Valverde will be in action as Real Madrid take on RB Leipzig on Tuesday. IMAGO / Bildbyran

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 6, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

