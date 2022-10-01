Skip to main content
RCD Mallorca v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

IMAGO / Action Plus

RCD Mallorca v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

All the key details of how to watch Barcelona's La Liga clash with RCD Mallorca on Saturday as Xavi's team try to overtake Real Madrid at the top of the table.

RCD Mallorca host Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday and we can bring you all the details of when and how to watch the match.

Xavi's team will be looking to build on an impressive start to the season that has seen them take 16 points from a possible 18 leaving them just two behind leaders Real Madrid.

Liverpool Transfer Targets

Reds targets Ousmane Dembele and Gavi could be action for Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele

Gavi

Gavi

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1) 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2, and Premier Sports HD.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 3, and Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

BarcelonaMallorca

Schedule

Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Predicted XI: Liverpool vs Brighton

By Matty Orme
Anfield
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Brighton | Premier League

By Matty Orme
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream

By Neil Andrew
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Not Given Up On Christoper Nkunku Despite Chelsea Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Pep Guardiola
News

Premier League Matchweek 9 | Previews & Predictions

By Jim Nichol-Turner
England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Trent Alexander-Arnold's England Snub

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

By Neil Andrew
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Relief For Liverpool Fans As Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Injury Update

By Neil Andrew