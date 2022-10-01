RCD Mallorca v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

RCD Mallorca host Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday and we can bring you all the details of when and how to watch the match.

Xavi's team will be looking to build on an impressive start to the season that has seen them take 16 points from a possible 18 leaving them just two behind leaders Real Madrid.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2, and Premier Sports HD.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 3, and Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique.

