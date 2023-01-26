Skip to main content
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / NurPhoto

All the key details as Liverpool's Champions League opponents, Real Madrid, face rivals Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Real Madrid host local rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday for a Copa del Rey quarter-final tie and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the epic clash.

Liverpool will face Los Blancos in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with the first leg at Anfield on the 21st February with the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 15th March.

Reds fans may wish to tune in as Carlo Ancelotti's team take on a familiar opponent when they clash with Diego Simeone's Atletico team for a place in the semi-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:   12:00pm PT

Central time:  2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Friday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Spain, the match can be watched on TVE La 1, fuboTV España, and streamed on RTVE.es.

International viewers can tune in via Bet365.

