Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Real Madrid host local rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday for a Copa del Rey quarter-final tie and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the epic clash.
Liverpool will face Los Blancos in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with the first leg at Anfield on the 21st February with the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 15th March.
Reds fans may wish to tune in as Carlo Ancelotti's team take on a familiar opponent when they clash with Diego Simeone's Atletico team for a place in the semi-finals.
Carlo Ancelotti
Diego Simeone
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Friday)
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Friday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
In Spain, the match can be watched on TVE La 1, fuboTV España, and streamed on RTVE.es.
International viewers can tune in via Bet365.
