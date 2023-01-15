Skip to main content
Real Madrid v Barcelona - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / Sven Simon

All the key details as Liverpool's Champions League opponents, Real Madrid face Barcelona in the Supercopa de España on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Real Madrid face Barcelona in the Supercopa de España on Sunday evening and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match here.

Liverpool fans can tune in to catch an early glimpse of Los Blancos who will be their opponents in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:   11:00am PT

Central time:  1:00pm CT

Spain

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (CET)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at  8:00pm (GMT+1)

Read More

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Viewers in Spain can tune in on Movistar+ and Gol Mundial.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on StarTimes World Football, Sporty TV, and the StarTimes app.

