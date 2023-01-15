Real Madrid v Barcelona - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Real Madrid face Barcelona in the Supercopa de España on Sunday evening and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match here.
Liverpool fans can tune in to catch an early glimpse of Los Blancos who will be their opponents in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
Carlo Ancelotti
Xavi
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 2:00pm ET
Pacific time: 11:00am PT
Central time: 1:00pm CT
Spain
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (CET)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)
Read More
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Viewers in Spain can tune in on Movistar+ and Gol Mundial.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on StarTimes World Football, Sporty TV, and the StarTimes app.
