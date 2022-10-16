Real Madrid v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, La Liga, El Clasico
A whole host of Liverpool targets will be in action in El Clasico when Real Madrid take on Barcelona on Sunday.
Liverpool have recently been linked with Los Blancos midfielder Federico Valverde as well as Gavi and Ousmane Dembele from Xavi's team.
The two teams will battle for the top spot in La Liga when they face off with both teams currently on 22 points.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:15pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 10:15am ET
Pacific time: 7:15am PT
Central time: 9:15am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:45pm IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 12:15am AEST (Monday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, and LaLigaTV.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Deportes+.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok