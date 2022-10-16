Skip to main content
Real Madrid v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, La Liga, El Clasico

IMAGO  / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, La Liga, El Clasico

Real Madrid host Barcelona on Sunday in El Clasico and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A whole host of Liverpool targets will be in action in El Clasico when Real Madrid take on Barcelona on Sunday.

Liverpool have recently been linked with Los Blancos midfielder Federico Valverde as well as Gavi and Ousmane Dembele from Xavi's team.

The two teams will battle for the top spot in La Liga when they face off with both teams currently on 22 points.

Federico Valverde, Fede Valverde

Federico Valverde has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:15pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  10:15am ET

Pacific time:  7:15am PT

Central time: 9:15am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:45pm IST

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:15am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, and LaLigaTV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Deportes+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Real MadridBarcelona

Schedule

Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

Leeds United v Arsenal: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Barcelona Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Enter The Picture' For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp - 'There Are Three Clubs In The World Who Can Do What They Want Financially'

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Andrew Robertson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City Team News, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
imago1016168265h
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Predicted Lineup, Klopp To Stick With 4-2-3-1 Formation?

By Neil Andrew
163-134536-salah-liverpool-mbappe-psg-new-player_700x400-1
Opinions

Kylian Mbappe & Liverpool Starting XI: With And Without Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Journalist Claims Liverpool Want Player ‘Over’ Kylian Mbappe

By Neil Andrew