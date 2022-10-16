Real Madrid v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, La Liga, El Clasico

A whole host of Liverpool targets will be in action in El Clasico when Real Madrid take on Barcelona on Sunday.

Liverpool have recently been linked with Los Blancos midfielder Federico Valverde as well as Gavi and Ousmane Dembele from Xavi's team.

The two teams will battle for the top spot in La Liga when they face off with both teams currently on 22 points.

Federico Valverde has been linked with a move to Liverpool. IMAGO / NurPhoto

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:15pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10:15am ET

Pacific time: 7:15am PT

Central time: 9:15am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:45pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:15am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, and LaLigaTV.



For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Deportes+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

