Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt | UEFA Super Cup | Where To Watch / Live Stream

After losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, Liverpool fans may be interested in tuning in to watch the Super Cup final as Los Blancos take on Eintracht Frankfurt and LFCTR can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Each year, the Super Cup is contested by winners of the Champions League and Europa League so Reds fans will be disappointed that they do not have the opportunity to win the trophy they won back in 2019.

IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEDT (Thursday)

IMAGO / HMB-Media

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the CBS Sports Network, Univision, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, and the TUDN app.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

