Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Real Madrid will try to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they host PSG in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

The first leg in Paris looked like it was heading for a draw until Los Blancos target Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the match in the 94th minute to give the French team a slender advantage.

Real Madrid

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, CBS and can be streamed on TUDN.com or the TUDN app.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

