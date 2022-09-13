Real Madrid v RB Leipzig | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid host RB Leipzig on Wednesday in the Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool fans may be interested in tuning in to see how reported transfer target Christopher Nkunku fares against the 14-time champions.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and the TUDN app.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

