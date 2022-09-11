Real Madrid v RCD Mallorca | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
Real Madrid host RCD Mallorca on Sunday in La Liga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.
Reported Liverpool transfer target Federico Valverde and former target Aurelien Tchouameni will be in action as Los Blancos look to keep up their 100% winning record.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 1.00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 8:00am ET
Pacific time: 5:00am PT
Central time: 7:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 5:30pm IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 10:00pm AEST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, and LaLigaTV.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN.ca and the TSN app.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports 18, Sports 18 HD, MTV India, and Voot Select.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
