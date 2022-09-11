Skip to main content

Real Madrid v RCD Mallorca | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool transfer target Federico Valverde in La Liga action alongside teammate and former Reds target Aurelien Tchouameni.
Real Madrid host RCD Mallorca on Sunday in La Liga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.

Reported Liverpool transfer target Federico Valverde and former target Aurelien Tchouameni will be in action as Los Blancos look to keep up their 100% winning record.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time:  8:00am ET

Pacific time:   5:00am PT

Central time:  7:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 5:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 10:00pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, and LaLigaTV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports 18, Sports 18 HD, MTV India, and Voot Select.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

