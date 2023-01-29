Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday looking to close the gap at the top of the table.

Liverpool's opponents in the Champions League round of 16 will close within just three points of rivals, Barcelona, with a victory.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In Canada, the match can be watched on tsn.ca, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport and beIN Sports Connect..

Viewers in India can tune in on Sports 18, Sports 18 HD, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

