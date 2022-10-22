Real Madrid v Sevilla: Where To Watch, Live Stream, La Liga

Leaders Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday evening looking to extend the gap at the top of the table.

Los Blancos beat rivals Barcelona last week to take a three point lead with Xavi's team not in action until Sunday when they face Athletic Club.

Liverpool target Federico Valverde will be in action for Carlo Ancelotti's team and Reds fans may want to catch a glimpse of the Uruguayan who has been in sensational form with five goals in just 10 La Liga matches.

Liverpool target Federico Valverde has been in fantastic form for Real Madrid this season. IMAGO / Action Plus

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3pm ET

Pacific time: 12pm PT

Central time: 2pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV and FreeSports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Deportes+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

