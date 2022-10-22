Real Madrid v Sevilla: Where To Watch, Live Stream, La Liga
Leaders Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday evening looking to extend the gap at the top of the table.
Los Blancos beat rivals Barcelona last week to take a three point lead with Xavi's team not in action until Sunday when they face Athletic Club.
Liverpool target Federico Valverde will be in action for Carlo Ancelotti's team and Reds fans may want to catch a glimpse of the Uruguayan who has been in sensational form with five goals in just 10 La Liga matches.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3pm ET
Pacific time: 12pm PT
Central time: 2pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Sunday)
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 5am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV and FreeSports.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Deportes+.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN.ca and the TSN app.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
- Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Player Ratings
- Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gets Sent Off Against Manchester City
- Mohamed Salah Overtakes Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard In All-Time Premier League Goalscorer List
- Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans
- Alisson Becker Breaks Premier League Record As Liverpool Defeat Manchester City
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |