Real Madrid Win The UEFA Champions League In Paris After Defeating Liverpool

Real Madrid have won the 2022 Champions League after defeating Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris.

Los Blancos have won their fourteenth Champions League title in Paris, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal of the game for them.

The Reds dominated the first half, however, were unable to get a goal to show for their dominance.

Liverpool continued their pressure in the second half, however, would ultimately come undone by a Real Madrid counterattack as Vinicius latched onto the end of a Valverde drilled cross.

Thibaut Courtois proved he is one of the elite goalkeepers in the world all game, using his sheer presence in the goal to keep Liverpool out across the full 90 minutes.

This is the second Champions League final Liverpool have lost to Real Madrid, also losing out to the Spanish giants in 2018.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The loss sees Liverpool lose out on their conquest to win a treble of cups this season.

