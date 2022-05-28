Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Real Madrid Win The UEFA Champions League In Paris After Defeating Liverpool

Real Madrid have won the 2022 Champions League after defeating Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris.

Los Blancos have won their fourteenth Champions League title in Paris, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal of the game for them.

The Reds dominated the first half, however, were unable to get a goal to show for their dominance.

Liverpool continued their pressure in the second half, however, would ultimately come undone by a Real Madrid counterattack as Vinicius latched onto the end of a Valverde drilled cross.

Thibaut Courtois proved he is one of the elite goalkeepers in the world all game, using his sheer presence in the goal to keep Liverpool out across the full 90 minutes. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is the second Champions League final Liverpool have lost to Real Madrid, also losing out to the Spanish giants in 2018.

imago1012327262h

The loss sees Liverpool lose out on their conquest to win a treble of cups this season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

imago1012329527h
Match Coverage

Watch: Courtois Brilliance Deny Liverpool Win As Real Madrid Are Crowned Champions | Champions League Final

By Alan Bince8 minutes ago
imago1012327262h
Match Coverage

Watch: Vinicius Junior Scores to Make it 1-0 Against Liverpool | Champions League Final

By Rhys James38 minutes ago
imago1012326667h
Match Coverage

Watch: Benzema's Goal Disallowed | Champions League Final

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
imago1012325782h
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Hits The Post | Champions League Final

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Thiago Villarreal
Match Coverage

Thiago Alcantara Injury Scare For Liverpool As UEFA Champions League Final With Real Madrid Is Delayed

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Report: Major Security Issues As Hundreds Of Liverpool Fans Force Their Way Into Stade de France Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Fans Singing Kostas Tsimikas Song In Paris Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Alan Kennedy
Match Coverage

'I Would Love To See Robbo Get The Winner' - Liverpool Hero From 1981 Paris European Cup Final Alan Kennedy

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago