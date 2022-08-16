'Really Good' - Jurgen Klopp’s Assessment of Crystal Palace Draw

Liverpool continued their disappointing start to the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace yesterday evening. Klopp's new summer signing Darwin Nunez found himself sent off for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen with Liverpool 1-0 down, with a point eventually rescued by Columbian Luis Diaz, the manager has had his say on the result.

Liverpool dominated the fixture from start to finish, with 73% of possession within the game and 24 shots. However, it was a tale of chances missed for Klopp's side, with only four of the 24 efforts testing the Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Speaking in his post-match press conference as quoted by the official club website the manager shared his thoughts on the defeat "Really good. I told the boys after the game I’m proud, and I am – that’s what I feel.

"A lot of things happened during the week and then the game started like it started, I loved it, that was the game we wanted to play. Of course we wanted to finish the situations off but I think we did extremely well and then in the box with a lot of legs and bodies they blocked, I’m not sure, seven or eight shots in the first half already."

IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp added "That’s a special number so we were obviously on the right path and if we carry on like this it was a matter of time.

"But unfortunately then they scored the 1-0, which I think was the first counter-attack? I think so. Everything was in place for that moment, so we had good protection actually; we had Fab and Trent around Eze, we had two-v-one in the last line as well.

"Unfortunately, Eze can free him there and then the space is pretty big, with the speed of Zaha and a good finish. In that moment they showed actually how good they are and how difficult it is to play against them, because these moments always can happen and it didn’t happen too often."

The manager then discussed what he said to the team at half time "At half-time, positive, I told the boys we should go back to the way we started the game, that would be ideal; we need offers, we need the speed, we need the direction, these were the moments where Palace struggled, we caused them problems.

"We need to pick up as well second balls in these moments and go from there. I thought the start was positive again and then the red card happened. But obviously the best possible reaction from Lucho then – worldie, wonderful goal. And from that moment on it was a special game.

"That was us at home with an incredible atmosphere. Unfortunately, without a goal, which is not easy.

"But I think the way we played – and you all watched a lot of football games with 10v11 and it’s not common that you put a team as much under pressure as we did. But we did and that was good. So, now we have a point more than before the game. I can imagine what kind of articles and headlines and commentaries that leads [to] but that’s life. So, we will go from here."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |