Relief For Liverpool Fans As Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Injury Update

There was concern on Thursday when three of Liverpool's attacking superstars were not pictured in any of the photos as training resumed at the AXA Training Centre.

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez had all been away with their national teams but none were pictured on Thursday but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has calmed any fears.

As reported by Neil Jones of GOAL, the German confirmed at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend that all are fit and available to play.

Luis Diaz IMAGO / PA Images Diogo Jota IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd Darwin Nunez IMAGO / Sportimage

Ibrahima Konate

There was more positive injury news this week when France international Ibrahima Konate returned to training and Klopp said he will also be available for the clash with the Seagulls but 'needs training'.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay

Another two players returning are Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay although Klopp confirmed that whilst both players have recovered from injury, they are likely to be thrust into action with the under-21s to get some match practice.

Still Out

Klopp also confirmed that Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Andy Robertson all remain sidelined.

The match against Brighton kicks off at 3pm BST and details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

