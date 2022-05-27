Remembering Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool Champions League Final | A Day To Forget For Liverpool Fans

No one will ever forget it for lots of reasons.

Liverpool were never meant to be there, the underdogs throughout Jurgen Klopp's first season managing the side in the Champions League. Of course they were never in a million years meant to get the final.

That is what made it so special. You thought the impossible was going to become possible giving you an unearthly, sickly, and intolerable feeling because you could not imagine what it would be like to win it and you didn't want to imagine the pain it would cause after getting this far.

The journey, so often undermined in football, made it so dazzling.

Porto, Manchester City, and Roma were all absolutely blown away as were football fans around the world. Jurgen Klopp had built an animal that would hunt you down and would not stop until you could not cope on the football pitch anymore.

Hence why going into the final it was purely raw excitement from every Liverpudlian; back in the big time once again.

Real Madrid were the scariest opposition Liverpool could have faced. Liverpool, however, proved it did not matter as they were out for blood.

The atmosphere was exhilarating when Dua Lipa performed 'One Kiss' with a sea of red bobbing along to it just before two giants of the game went at it for the biggest prize in club football.

It seemed like it would be one of those days and one of those seasons that everyone would remember forever for all the right reasons.

Kick-off, nerves, anticipation every emotion possible at home and in Ukraine.

The Reds were going for their sixth European Cup against the most famous side in the competition.

It all felt like a dream.

31st minute.

The dream started to fade away.

Mohamed Salah was forced off after being injured by Sergio Ramos.

Ramos injuring Salah IMAGO / MIS

Liverpool's instrumental man, their threat, their top goal scorer.

Half-time came on long though, still 0-0, both sides knew they were in a game.

51st minute.

That was when the dream had fully faded and turned into one of the most haunting incomprehensible nightmares ever.

Loris Karius collected a loose ball in his hands.

He throws the ball right at Karim Benzema who doesn't even need to react fully as the ball effortlessly rolled in off him.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Real Madrid were gifted the lead after all of Liverpool's hard work.

One of the most gut-wrenching moments any fan will go through.

No need to worry though as four minutes later the nightmare was coming to an end.

Sadio Mane latched onto a Dejan Lovren header from a corner to prod the ball past Keylor Navas.

That feeling of scoring in a European final again made the ground and the entire City of Liverpool go wild.

Goosebumps. Klopp's side were back in it and ready to take it to Los Blancos.

Nine minutes later, the 64th minute.

Gareth Bale struck one of the most ludicrous goals that you will ever see to really knock the stuffing out of the red men on the pitch.

The fans in the stands and back at home all knew it was now such a tough ask but their minds would have flooded back to every single time this great club defied the odds.

83rd minute.

Now it was impossible.

Gareth Bale again and Loris Karius again.

A longshot which the Welshman should never be scoring went straight at Karius.

The German dropped it in.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

It now sunk in, it was not a dream, it was not a nightmare, it was reality.

A sickening, disturbing, horrific reality.

Potentially a sixth Champions League had been thrown and dropped away.

It was one of the most painful experiences any Liverpool fan of any age would have been through supporting the club.

The season after though they bounced back and did achieve that dream of a sixth European Cup.

Now the dream is a seventh, against the same side that caused every red so much pain four years ago.

Revenge always comes around if you are patient enough, can Liverpool and Mo Salah deliver this time what they so nearly did in 2018?

