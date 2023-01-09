Skip to main content
Report: Atalanta Stance On January Transfer Of Liverpool Target Teun Koopmeiners Revealed

IMAGO / PA Images

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have been linked with a move for the Dutchman over recent days.

After Liverpool were credited with an interest in Atalanta midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, the Serie A club's stance on any potential transfer has been revealed.

The need for midfield reinforcements at Anfield is well documented, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner out of contract at the end of the season, and Arthur Melo due to return to Juventus after his loan spell.

Teun Koopmeiners

Some of Jurgen Klopp's other options in midfield have struggled with injury and loss of form which has led to the Reds being linked with a whole host of players including Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, Moises Caicedo, and Joao Palhinha.

Mark Douglas of iNews reported last week that the Anfield hierarchy have been watching Dutch international, Koopmeiners over recent months.

The 24-year-old moved to Serie A from AZ Alkmaar in August 2021 for a fee of €14million and has been capped by the Netherlands 15 times, including five appearances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to Jacque Talbot, however, Atalanta will 'refuse to sell' Koopmeiners during this transfer window as they push for a place in Europe and with Ruslan Malinovskyi already moving to Marseille.

The football correspondent for the Football Transfers website does suggest however that he has been told that there have been talks between Liverpool and Khephren Thuram of Nice and Kouadio Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach.

LFCTR Verdict

The two youngsters have been mentioned by Reds fans over recent weeks as possible alternatives to the likes of Caicedo.

Whilst there have been no firm links to Thuram, Fabrizio Romano did state that Liverpool do hold an interest in Kone but any move for the Frenchman will not take place until the summer with Newcastle United, PSG, and Bayern Munich also interested.

