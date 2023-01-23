Skip to main content
Report: Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Manager

The Everton hierarchy have acted after the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.
Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard with the club 19th in the Premier League according to the reliable David Ornstein.

The Toffees have struggled for form this season and it appears that Lampard's fate was sealed when they lost 2-0 to his former club, West Ham United, on Saturday.

According to The Athletic’s Ornstein, the decision to part ways with the former Derby County and Chelsea manager was made on Monday by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Everton face leaders Arsenal in the Premier League at Goodison Park on the 4th February before facing Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby nine days later.

They fell to 19th in the table after the defeat at the London Stadium courtesy of a Jarrod Bowen brace.

Only Southampton sit below the Merseyside club in the table on goal difference with both teams sat on just 15 points from 20 matches.

Bournemouth make up the bottom three on 17 points with Wolves one place above them in 17th on goal difference.

Sean Dyche, Marcelo Bielsa, Duncan Ferguson, Wayne Rooney and former manager and current West Ham boss, David Moyes, are the early names mentioned as possible replacements for Lampard.

