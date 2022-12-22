Skip to main content
Report: Huge Blow For Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp As Roberto Firmino Is Ruled Out Of Manchester City Clash

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been dealt a blow with the news that Roberto Firmino will miss the Carabao Cup match with rivals Manchester City through injury.

The Reds travel to the Etihad as reigning holders of the trophy and looking to secure a place in the quarter-finals but are on the receiving end of more injury woe.

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, Firmino has a calf problem after receiving a kick in training earlier this week and will not be risked against Pep Guardiola's team.

He also reports that the 31-year-old is a doubt for the trip to Villa Park on Boxing Day when the Premier League returns but could still play some part in the Festive schedule.

Liverpool are already set to be missing Luis Diaz until March after he suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury that meant he needed to be operated on.

Luis Diaz Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota has also been missing since early October after he suffered a serious calf injury in the 1-0 victory over City at Anfield although he is reported to be ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

