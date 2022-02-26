Report: Huge Update On Diogo Jota Injury Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea

As Liverpool prepare to take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, a report has emerged providing a huge injury update on striker Diogo Jota.

Both Jota and Roberto Firmino were injured during the 2-0 Champions League victory against Inter Milan in the San Siro.

The Portuguese international received a knock to his ankle in the first half and was replaced by Firmino at halftime.

The Brazilian came on to score the opening goal and despite finishing the game picked up a muscle injury.

The strikers have not featured since and when Pep Lijnders spoke to the media in the pre-match conference, he ruled Firmino out and said Jota had a chance but it was a 'challenge'.

Some extremely positive news has emerged however according to a report from journalist David Lynch as cited by Anfield Edition.

Lynch claims that Jota will be part of the Liverpool squad to face Chelsea on Sunday for the final of a competition where his brace secured his team's path to Wembley.

This will come as a huge boost to manager Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool ahead of a match where they can try and secure their first piece of silverware of the season.

