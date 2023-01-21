Report: James Milner 'Pushing To Start' For Liverpool Against Chelsea

Liverpool face Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League with both teams desperately in need of a victory.

The Reds currently sit in ninth spot in the table with Graham Potter's team only behind on goal difference but having played a game more.

Jurgen Klopp will need to decide as to whether he keeps the faith with many of the players who performed so well in midweek against Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay.

According to Dominic King that could mean that James Milner retains his place in the starting lineup after he returned to action at Molineux after a hamstring injury.

The Northern football correspondent for the Daily Mail claims that Milner 'is pushing to start' but doesn't say whether that would be continuing to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back or in midfield.

Liverpool Team News

Darwin Nunez is back in contention for Liverpool after missing the last two games against Brighton and Wolves through injury.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all remained sidelined.

Chelsea Team News

Mykhailo Mudryk could make his debut for Graham Potter's team after his move from Shakhtar Donetsk was completed.

The Blues will be without on-loan striker Joao Felix however after he was sent off against Fulham and will serve a three-match ban.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell are both back in training but Potter confirmed that neither will be available for the trip to Anfield whilst Denis Zakaria is doubtful after picking up an injury in the clash at Craven Cottage.

Edouard Mendy, Wesley Fofana, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, and N'Golo Kante are still missing but the Frenchman has returned to training.

