Report: Likely Brazil Lineup To Face Serbia In FIFA World Group G Revealed

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Report: Likely Brazil Lineup To Face Serbia In FIFA World Group G Revealed

Brazil will face Serbia in Group G on Thursday and one Liverpool player looks like they will be selected in the starting XI.
  Author:
  Publish date:

A strong-looking Brazil lineup has emerged online as they prepare to face Serbia in their World Cup opener on Thursday.

Brazil look like one of the favourites for the tournament but will not have it easy in Group G with Switzerland and Cameroon joining them and Serbia.

Roberto Firmino was left out of the Brazil squad by Tite but goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Fabinho were selected in the 26-man squad.

According to Brasil Football, however, whilst Alisson will start the match against Serbia, Fabinho will begin his campaign from the bench.

Alisson Becker

The outlet suggests a very strong lineup for Brazil with Alisson joined by Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Alex Sandro in the back five.

Read More

Manchester United's Casemiro is likely to be joined in the middle of midfield by new West Ham United signing Lucas Paqueta.

Vinicius Jr is predicted to start from the left of the attack, with Raphinha on the right, leaving Neymar to play just behind Richarlison in what looks to be a formidable front four.

For full details of the Group G fixtures, schedule and standings, click HERE.

