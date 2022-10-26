Report: Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid Interested In Newcastle Midfielder

Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all interested in the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães according to a report.

That's according to TNT Sports (via Sport Witness), who claim that the race for the 24-year-old could hot up in the summer.

The Brazilian publication reports Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are all looking at the signing ‘for the next season’.

Guimarães has been a revelation for The Magpies since joining from Ligue 1 club Lyon for close to £38million in January.

Liverpool have well-documented issues in midfield, an area that they have chosen not to invest in for the past 24 months.

That has left that area of pitch with a group of players that have struggled with injury and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season.

TNT report that Newcastle are keen to negotiate a new contract for the midfielder and the three European giants are watching on in case there is not a breakthrough but there is 'concrete interest'.

Guimarães is exactly the type of player that Liverpool need in midfield to refresh their options along with one or two others.

The Reds tend not to gamble on players that are unproven at big clubs however and often wait for a bigger move to materialise and monitor progress from there.

In this instance, they may find that they are now priced out of the race as a result after not trying to sign Guimarães when he was leaving France.

