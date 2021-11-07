Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Set To Start Against West Ham

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has found opportunities hard to come by in Premier League football recently - but murmurs surrounding the club believe he could start against West Ham United.

The Belgian has netted his only goals this season in the Carabao Cup against Norwich City and Preston North End - and hasn't struck in the Premier League since the final day of 2019/20 against Newcastle United.

'He is a world class finisher'

There is no question of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Ljinders admiration for Origi - after all, he's provided some of the greatest moments in Liverpool's recent history.

The goals against Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Everton and Newcastle live long in the memory - but his consistency has often come into question.

Even this campaign, Liverpool's assistant lauded Origi before the fourth round tie against Preston.

'Divock is one of the world’s best finishers – and we’ve worked with quite a few, at different clubs!

'He’s an absolute world-class finisher, it’s just to get him in these positions, of course.'

Jurgen Klopp loves a surprise at the London Stadium

Divock Origi has started the last two games against the Irons at their home ground, which is why Liverpool Echo writer Ian Doyle believes he will for the third straight season.

'Up top, though, I'm foreseeing a surprise change I may well go along with. Divock Origi has started the last two games at West Ham and he can do so again alongside Mohamed Salah - who also loves playing against the Hammers - and Sadio Mane.'

Would it be the right decision to see the Belgian lead the line?

