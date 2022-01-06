Report: Liverpool Told They Have To Play Shrewsbury In FA Cup Despite Covid Outbreak

Liverpool and other Premier League clubs have been told they have to play their FA Cup third round matches regardless of the Covid-19 situation at clubs according to a report.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie between Arsenal and Liverpool scheduled for Thursday evening was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak which saw the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby closed.

The EFL accepted Liverpool's explanation that they did not have sufficient players available to take part in the fixture and have allowed the game to be rescheduled.

It seems however that the FA are going to take a firmer stance according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The report suggests that teams will be expected to play their matches even if that means squads need to be filled with academy players.

It would appear though that there may still be an opportunity to postpone if the situation is critical with the report stating 'in extreme circumstances, where a club's playing staff has been completely decimated by Covid and injury, the FA would consider an application to postpone a match.'

A difficult balance is needed to be struck by the FA. They don't want a raft of postponements but they also don't want to de-value the competition with clubs choosing to play academy players instead of established senior players.

Liverpool's under 18 FA Youth Cup match versus Burnley scheduled for Friday has been postponed with the assumption being that some of the players will be needed for the Shrewsbury clash on Sunday.

