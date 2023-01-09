Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool & Tottenham Hotspur Interested In Fulham's Joao Palhinha

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Liverpool & Tottenham Hotspur Interested In Fulham's Joao Palhinha

The midfielder has impressed with a string of outstanding performances in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in Fulham and Portugal midfielder, Joao Palhinha, according to a report.

The 27-year-old has excelled in a vibrant Fulham team under Marco Silva which sees them sitting in an impressive seventh position in the Premier League table, on the same points as Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Joao Palhinha

Palhinha, who has been capped 18 times for Portugal, only signed for the West London club in July for a fee of €20million from Sporting CP.

His impact in midfield for Silva's team has been so impressive though that he is already been linked with a move away from Craven Cottage.

That's according to Dean Jones of GIVEMESPORT who claims that both Liverpool and Spurs are keeping an eye on the progress of the midfielder and a summer move should not be ruled out.

Jones also suggests that the Anfield hierarchy have been watching Palhinha since before his move to Fulham.

LFCTR Verdict

The need for a rebuild of Liverpool's engine room has been well publicised since the beginning of the season.

Palhinha is another in a long list of reported targets for next summer that include Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Matheus Nunes.

There is a more urgent need however with the team struggling for dynamism in the middle of the park, so a move in January for someone like Palhinha could provide a much-needed boost to Jurgen Klopp's team albeit unlucky to happen.

