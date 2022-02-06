Skip to main content
Report: Luis Diaz In Liverpool Squad To Face Cardiff - Confirmed By Reliable Journalist

New signing Luis Diaz is in the squad for Liverpool today as they face Cardiff City in the FA Cup according to a report from reliable journalist Paul Joyce of The Times.

Luis diaz, Takumi Minamino, Liverpool, Porto

The Colombian international was signed by Liverpool from FC Porto for a reported fee of €45million plus €15million add ons towards the end of the January transfer window.

Liverpool had been expected to move for the player in the summer but a bid from Tottenham Hotspur meant the Reds needed to bring forward their plans.

The 25-year-old arrived on Merseyside on Friday to meet Liverpool staff and his new teammates before taking part in his first full training session yesterday.

According to Joyce, Diaz is in the squad for the fourth-round clash which is exciting news for Liverpool fans looking forward to seeing their new signing in action.

Diaz will join Harvey Elliott who will also return to the Liverpool squad for the first time since dislocating his ankle in September.

Luis diaz, Takumi Minamino, Liverpool, Porto
Report: Luis Diaz In Liverpool Squad To Face Cardiff - Confirmed By Reliable Journalist

