Report: Odegaard, Smith Rowe & Tomiyasu Set To Miss Arsenal's Carabao Cup Semi Final With Liverpool, Xhaka To Return?
Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu look set to miss Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday evening.
The match was originally scheduled to be the second leg but due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Liverpool which forced them to close the training ground last week, the second leg will now take place at the Emirates in a week's time.
According to Charles Watts who is the Arsenal correspondent for Goal, Odegaard, Smith Rowe and Tomiyasu will not be involved in the match.
'Understand that Martin Odegaard looks set to miss tonight's game, same as Smith Rowe - Wonder if we might see a change of system to accommodate?'
There was some positive news for Arsenal fans however with Watts reporting that Granit Xhaka should be fit to return after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read More
'No Tomiyasu as well, although I believe Xhaka could be back involved.'
The game on Thursday evening kicks off at 7.45pm UK time.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: EFL Did Not Receive Complaints About Liverpool's Postponement With Arsenal Despite Reports
- Mohamed Salah Contract: Why Are FSG Not Giving The Egyptian King What He Wants?
- 'I'm Not Asking For Crazy Stuff, It's In Their Hands' - Mohamed Salah Opens Up On Liverpool Contract Talks
- Report: Liverpool Among Suitors For Scottish Superstar - Celtic, Brighton Also Interested
- 'I'm Told They Are Interested' - Journalist Confirms Arsenal Midfielder Bukayo Saka Likes Liverpool Move
- Report: Liverpool Contract Offer Accepted By £75million Rated Sevilla Star Jules Kounde
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook