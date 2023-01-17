Skip to main content
Report: Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) Not In Talks With Liverpool

Fenway Sports Group are reported to be seeking new investment or a full sale of Liverpool.
Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) are not in talks with FSG regarding taking a minority stake in Liverpool according to a report.

There have been rumours over recent days of significant interest in a takeover of the Merseyside club from Qatar.

The links were fuelled further when Mohamed Salah was pictured, apparently sitting alongside QSI and PSG chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a few days back.

According to Ben Jacobs, however, the two are 'simply friends' and therefore nothing should be read into their meeting that took place in London.

The CBS Sports Golazo journalist has also shut down any rumours that QSI are interested in taking a minority stake in Liverpool claiming they 'are not in talks' with FSG.

LFCTR Verdict

With QSI tied up with PSG, it isn't really a surprise that they do not appear to be in talks with FSG about a stake in Liverpool. That does not mean however that interest from Qatar is completely ruled out with private investors still a possibility.

Reports suggest that details of interested parties will become public over the coming weeks so Reds fans can expect to at least get some clarity as to who their new owners/investors could be in the not too distant future.

