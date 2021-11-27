Skip to main content
Report: Reason Behind Diogo Jota's FIFA Style Celebration In Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Southampton Revealed

Author:

Diogo Jota scored twice in Liverpool's 4-0 victory against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. After scoring his first, Jota sat down on the pitch to celebrate as though he was playing on a console and now the reason why has become clear.

Diogo Jota

The Reds were in good form as they blew Ralph Hasenhutll's Southampton away with three first half goals from Jota x2, Thiago and a second half volley from Virgil van Dijk.

It took Jota just two minutes to give Liverpool the lead as he steered in Andy Robertson's low cross from the left.

As he celebrated he sat down in front of the Main Stand and pretended to play on an imaginary console.

The reason for the celebration has now been reported on the @IntChampionsCup Twitter account.

Read More

They claim the reason for Jota's extravagance was because he had played in a FIFA 22 tournament on the morning of the game but had to leave early because of the match with Southampton.

'Diogo Jota played in a FIFA 22 tournament this morning. He had to leave the tournament early for Liverpool's match against Southampton After his early goal, hit a FIFA celebration' 

Jota had previously beaten teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the ePremier League Invitational esports tournament which was staged during lockdown.

Whether his manager believes this was the right way to prepare for the game is another matter but I'm sure the two goals Jota scored will help suggest it was!

