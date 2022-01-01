Report: Romelu Lukaku Could Be Dropped By Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel For Liverpool Clash After Sky Comments

In what would be a bold move, a report has emerged suggesting that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel may drop Romelu Lukaku from the squad to play against Liverpool on Sunday.

Both teams are in desperate need of the three points with leaders Manchester City going from strength to strength having opened up an eleven point gap at the top of the table.

Chelsea fans and Tuchel were shocked after reading comments the Belgian striker made to Sky Sports Italy where he appeared to criticise his manager.

"Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system, I won't give up, I'll be professional.

'I am not happy with the situation but I am professional and I can't give up now."

In his pre match press conference, Tuchel admitted his surprise at the timing and nature of the comments.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal.com, many sources believe that Lukaku will not be included in the Chelsea squad for the huge match.

As the team meeting is not until tomorrow, confirmation that the 28 year old has been left out will not become clear until the day of the match itself.

'Tuchel could drop Lukaku. Many sources believe he won't even make the squad to face Liverpool. The team meeting is tomorrow after breakfast ahead of the big evening kick-off.'

