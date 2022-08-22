Report: Team News Liverpool Fans Didn't Want To Hear For Match Against Manchester United

Liverpool fans wait in anticipation for the huge clash against Manchester United tonight, but reports give an update on team news they will not like.

The wait is almost over for the first part of England's biggest fixture, as Liverpool travel to Old Trafford tonight to face their arch-rivals Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has a selection headache for the 'must win' match, with several players out with injury and Darwin Nunez facing a three-match ban.

Reports have suggested that Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, and Naby Keita will be back and look likely to go straight back into the first XI.

Their opponents, however, has a selection headache for different reasons respectively. Erik Ten Hag's side have been incredibly underwhelming in the opening two matches of the Premier League.

Poor performances all over the pitch will give the Dutchman food for thought about his starting XI in tonight's fixture, including the inclusion of club captain Harry Maguire.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Manchester correspondent Micky Gray revealed that Maguire may not be selected by Ten Hag.

"I don’t think Harry Maguire is going to be in the starting XI, so it just depends if it is going to be new signing Lisandro Martinez or Raphael Varane. Manchester United have options.

"I don’t think it is down to the personnel (for Manchester United’s current form), I just think whatever XI Erik ten Hag picks, they have got match, Liverpool, for effort. If they don’t, it could be another big score"

May not be Liverpool team news, but it is the news as Liverpool fans we didn't want to hear.

