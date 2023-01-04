Report: Three Players Expected To Boost Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad For FA Cup Clash With Wolves But Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out
Jurgen Klopp will be without the services of Virgil van Dijk but expects to have three more options available to him when Liverpool face Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Saturday.
The Dutch captain was substituted at half-time in the 3-1 defeat at Brentford with a hamstring issue but after the game Klopp played down any fears of the injury being a serious one.
Reports on Wednesday however are suggesting that he will undergo a scan with the injury worse than first anticipated ruling him out of the match on Saturday.
Whilst this is a blow to Klopp and Liverpool, the squad to face Julen Lopetegui's team should be boosted by the addition of at least three players.
New signing Cody Gakpo was unavailable for the clash with the Bees on Monday as the paperwork regarding his transfer from PSV was not completed in time, but this has now been resolved and he should line up in a red shirt for the first time.
Read More
According to Neil Jones of GOAL, Liverpool should also be boosted by the return to fitness of both James Milner and Roberto Firmino who have been nursing hamstring and calf issues respectively.
James Milner
Roberto Firmino
This news will be a welcome boost to the Liverpool manager who has endured a troublesome few days since the performance at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Report: Liverpool 'Serious' About Sofyan Amrabat Transfer & Ready To Make Huge Offer
- FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp
- Watch Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City Highlights - Two Faes Own Goals Give Reds Three Points
- New Liverpool Signing Cody Gakpo Has Official FPL Price Revealed
- Liverpool Make Their Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo With Second Bid
- "Probably Wolves" - Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Cody Gakpo's Anticipated Debut
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |