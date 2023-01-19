Report: 'Zero Chance' Liverpool Midfielder Will Leave Club In January

On-loan midfielder Arthur Melo will remain at Liverpool until at least the summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old made a dramatic deadline-day move to Merseyside from Juventus at the start of September with the Brazilian hoping to kick start his career that had stalled in Turin.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

Arthur showed a determination to prove himself at Anfield following his move, playing under-21 matches to try and get up to speed fitness-wise but disaster struck when he was ruled out for several months with a muscle injury that required surgery.

According to Romano, however, Arthur is ahead of schedule in his recovery and there is 'zero chance' he will leave Liverpool this month despite rumours linking him with a move to Brazil.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's midfield issues have been well publicised this season and having another option fit and available will be a boost to the German with the Reds unlikely to dip back into the transfer market after the signing of Cody Gakpo.

Arthur will also be hoping for sufficient game time to showcase his qualities and to try and convince the Anfield hierarchy to make a permanent move for his services in the summer as he looks to get his career back on track.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |