Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Revealed: Expected Liverpool Team For Champions League Clash With Inter Milan Emerges Online

Liverpool face Inter Milan in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie at Anfield on Tuesday and the expected lineup for the Reds has appeared online.

Jurgen Klopp's team came away from the first leg in the San Siro with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Roberto Firmino

Inter remain a dangerous team however and Liverpool will need to be at their best again to ensure a safe passage to the quarter-finals.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Klopp confirmed during his pre-match press conference that Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, and Joel Matip had all returned to training and could be available for the crucial match.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the Daily Express Sport, however, the trio will not make the starting XI with Klopp predicted to make just one change to the team that beat West Ham on Saturday with Diogo Jota replacing Luis Diaz.

Whilst the expected lineup is unlikely to be too different to the team that takes to the pitch the one doubt is over Ibrahima Konate who was not pictured in any of the training photos /footage on Monday.

Should the 22 year old not make it, Matip or Joe Gomez can easily step in with the retired Cameroon international having been favoured for much of the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Firmino Goal
Match Coverage

Revealed: Expected Liverpool Team For Champions League Clash With Inter Milan Emerges Online

By Neil Andrew12 seconds ago
Fabinho
Quotes

Fabinho Explains What He Told Luis Diaz He Would Do If Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea Went To Penalties

By Neil Andrew1 minute ago
Real Madrid
Match Coverage

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 29 & Rearranged Games - March 10th To 14th

By Neil Andrew54 minutes ago
FA Cup
News

Breaking: Nottingham Forest To Face Liverpool In FA Cup Quarter-Finals After Beating Huddersfield Town

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

'It's A Red Card Offence' - Former Referee Believes Diogo Jota Should Have Been Sent Off In Liverpool's Victory Over West Ham

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
FA Cup
Non LFC

FA Cup Watch: Ryan Yates Goal Puts Nottingham Forest In Front As Huddersfield Town Surrender A Lead |FA Cup Fifth Round - Winners To Play Liverpool

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
FA Cup Trophy
Non LFC

FA Cup Watch: Sam Surridge Equaliser For Nottingham Forest Against Huddersfield Town |FA Cup Fifth Round - Winners To Play Liverpool

By Damon Carr12 hours ago