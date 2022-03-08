Revealed: Expected Liverpool Team For Champions League Clash With Inter Milan Emerges Online

Liverpool face Inter Milan in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie at Anfield on Tuesday and the expected lineup for the Reds has appeared online.

Jurgen Klopp's team came away from the first leg in the San Siro with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

IMAGO / Buzzi

Inter remain a dangerous team however and Liverpool will need to be at their best again to ensure a safe passage to the quarter-finals.

Klopp confirmed during his pre-match press conference that Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, and Joel Matip had all returned to training and could be available for the crucial match.

According to the Daily Express Sport, however, the trio will not make the starting XI with Klopp predicted to make just one change to the team that beat West Ham on Saturday with Diogo Jota replacing Luis Diaz.

Whilst the expected lineup is unlikely to be too different to the team that takes to the pitch the one doubt is over Ibrahima Konate who was not pictured in any of the training photos /footage on Monday.

Should the 22 year old not make it, Matip or Joe Gomez can easily step in with the retired Cameroon international having been favoured for much of the season.

