Revealed: Expected Liverpool Team / Lineup For Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea Appears Online

As Liverpool prepare to take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, the expected lineup has appeared online.

IMAGO / PA Images

The match gives Liverpool the first opportunity to win silverware this season as they continue to be in the hunt on all four fronts.

The big decision for manager Jurgen Klopp was who would play in goal, but it was confirmed Caoimhin Kelleher has been given the nod as a reward for his performances earlier in the competition.

In the expected team tweeted by @Liddellpool, the back four will remain unchanged from the 6-0 victory against Leeds United in midweek.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

The midfield three seems to pick itself with skipper Jordan Henderson paired with the in-form Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Despite the return from injury of Diogo Jota and fine performances of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi in the earlier rounds, the expectation is that Klopp will stick with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz.

Here is the expected team as cited by @Liddellpool and other accounts online.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook